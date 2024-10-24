See Who's Winning The 2024 Presidential Election Fundraising Race On Roosevelt Island Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - NYC Early Voting Begins Saturday October 26 At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery
The Washington Post reports that in the Roosevelt Island 10044 zip code, the Biden/Harris campaign had 424 donors raising $100 thousand and the Trump campaign had 48 donors raising $8 Thousand.
The Washington Post adds:
NBC News has this election day countdown report. NYC early voting begin this Saturday October 26.
In most states across the country, more people donated to Vice President Kamala Harris than to former president Donald Trump.
Registered voters in suburbs were about twice as likely to give to Harris as to Trump. A vast majority of Trump’s donors under 35 were men. And in the battleground state of Georgia, where Black voters make up one third of the electorate, less than 4 percent of Trump donors were Black.
Those are among the findings from a Washington Post analysis of online contributions to the Trump, Harris and President Joe Biden campaigns, combined with voter registration data....
Election Day is just around the corner—Tuesday, November 5.
Your ballot will have choices for:
🗳️ President
🗳️ Senate
🗳️ House of Representatives
🗳️ State offices
🗳️ Important ballot proposals
The Roosevelt Island early voting polling location is at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street)
|Image From June 2022 Primary Early Voting
Early voting hours at RIVAA Gallery are:
Election day is Tuesday, November 5 at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).Here is a
sample ballot for Roosevelt Island voters.
