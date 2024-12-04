Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Over 2 Thousand People Sign Petition Demanding Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers Get Boarding Preference Before Sightseeing Tourists On The Roosevelt Island Tram, Mayor Adams And Local Elected Officials Agree - Watch Local TV News Reports Covering The Story

In less than a month, over 2 thousand people have signed the Trampled By Tourists, Priority Boarding for Residents and Workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram petition.

Click here to sign the Petition.

Local New York City press including Gothamist, CBS Channel 2 New York and Fox 5 New York reported on the story yesterday.

Here's what it's like for Roosevelt Island residents and workers being overwhelmed by tourists at the Roosevelt Island Tram

NYC Mayor Eric Adam,

former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC Council Member Julie Menin

have all expressed support for providing some sort of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding preference for residents and workers

Here's more info.

