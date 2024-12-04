Over 2 Thousand People Sign Petition Demanding Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers Get Boarding Preference Before Sightseeing Tourists On The Roosevelt Island Tram, Mayor Adams And Local Elected Officials Agree - Watch Local TV News Reports Covering The Story
In less than a month, over 2 thousand people have signed the Trampled By Tourists, Priority Boarding for Residents and Workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram petition.Click here to sign the Petition.
Roosevelt Island residents are petitioning the city to give them priority boarding on the popular tram that runs from Manhattan to the tiny enclave:https://t.co/lM8ktrMG5K pic.twitter.com/ePzDonTmgT— Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 3, 2024
“They’re treating it like an amusement park ride “— Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) December 4, 2024
Roosevelt Island residents say the tram is now overrun by tourists
Full story on Fox5NY
@RIOCny #Tram #nyc @CB8M pic.twitter.com/QTpXUyP1QL
Here's what it's like for Roosevelt Island residents and workers being overwhelmed by tourists at the Roosevelt Island Tram
Click here to sign the petition.
former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC Council Member Julie Menin
have all expressed support for providing some sort of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding preference for residents and workers
Here's more info.
0 comments :
Post a Comment