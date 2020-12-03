RIDA Roosevelt Island Food Pantry Providing Boxes Of Food Friday December 4, Everyone Welcome - Meet RIDA Food Pantry Organizer Wendy Hersh
RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:
The RIDA Food Pantry will resume serving the community tomorrow, Friday, December 4th, from 4 PM – 6:30 PM.
Due to the pandemic numbers rising, in order to keep everyone safe, we will be distributing boxes of food from the RI Senior Center garden gate, off of the 540 Main St. alleyway. Please be sure to bring your ID and a shopping cart, as the boxes may be heavy.
Numbers will be given out as usual from 1-2 PM, behind the Public Safety Department (550 Main St.). Everyone is welcome!
I spoke with Ms Hersh about the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry last September.
More on the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry at this prior post.
