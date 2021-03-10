New Yorkers Over 60 Years Of Age Now Eligible For Covid 19 Vaccination - Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens Doing 100 Second Doses And 200 First Doses This Week, Possibly More If There Is Interest By The Community
NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio
reported today:
...we've been talking about now for months is the fact that New York City needs the freedom to vaccinate, that New York City can do so much for our people if we simply have the right to do what we know we need to do. Oftentimes we ran into roadblocks, sometimes at the federal level, sometimes with the vaccine manufacturers, often with the State of New York. What we really need is the ability to control our own destiny, because here we have some of the finest public health professionals anywhere in the country, we have massive capacity in terms of being able to vaccinate people right down to the neighborhood level all over the city. But what we need is the freedom to vaccinate, and we've been fighting for that freedom now for weeks and weeks. We have some good news today. Once again, finally, Albany has heard us and we have new eligibility rules for New Yorkers 60 years old now and older – you can get vaccinated. That's good news for so many hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. And for government workers who interact with the public, who work with the public directly, you can now get vaccinated – makes a lot of sense, should have happened a long time ago, now it's here....
We fought for the freedom to vaccinate and today we can announce new #COVID19 vaccine eligibility rules are in effect:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 10, 2021
• Anyone 60+ beginning TODAY.
• Public-facing government employees, building service workers and non-profit workers beginning March 17.
Public-facing gov't employees, nonprofit workers & essential building service workers are eligible for the vaccine beginning March 17.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 9, 2021
All sites can vaccinate anyone who is eligible—except pharmacies which will be reserved to vaccinate 60+ & teachers.https://t.co/SqtxtKYQJ4
To date, our local Duane Reade/Walgreens pharmacy is the only location on Roosevelt Island providing Covid 19 vaccinations - the Moderna vaccine. Click here to make your Duane Reade?Walgreen online Covid 19 vaccine appointment reservation and for more info.
Yesterday I asked a Duane Reade/Walgreens company spokesperson:
Now that Governor Cuomo made those 60 and over eligible for the Covid vaccine, will they be able to get the vaccine at the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens?The spokesperson replied:
Is there any update regarding vaccinations at Roosevelt Island Duane Reade? Are you still getting 100 doses weekly? Any expectation of getting more doses now that more people are eligible?
Yes, we will be following the state guidelines on 60 plus. We are currently schedule to administer 100 second doses and 200 hundred first doses this week.Also, there's a possibility an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine will be made available on Roosevelt Island in the next few days if there is a significant demand for it.
Dr. Zucker: “Whether it’s Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, each is safe and effective. So please, when it is your time, get your vaccine. Do it. It’s the only way we will end this crisis, reclaim our lives, and create a better future for everyone.” #VaccinateNY pic.twitter.com/CM3N4kx3aM— NYSDOH (@HealthNYGov) March 9, 2021
Click here to make your Duane Reade?Walgreen online Covid 19 vaccine appointment reservation and for more info. Covid 19 vaccination appointments are currently available at the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreen
