RIOC Removes 4 Scarce Roosevelt Island Public Parking Spaces To Be Reserved For Use By RIOC President And Guests, Being A Good Neighbor Says Spokesperson - Example Of RIOC Arrogance Says Resident, Another Says RIOC Treats Residents Like Guests In Their Own Home
During the April 20 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee virtual Zoom meeting last evening, RIRA President
Rossana Ceruzzi asked Roosevelt Island
Public Safety Department
Chief Kevin Brown about the newly reserved parking spots across from 475 Main
Street and the Rivercross Lawn that had previously been public parking
spots.
Today I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and RIOC Directors:
I understand that 4 current public parking spots on Main Street across from Blackwell House are being removed from public use to be reserved for RIOC President Shelton Haynes and guests when he moves his office to Blackwell House shortly.
As you know, there are very limited parking spaces on Main Street. Why are they being removed from public use and being reserved for the RIOC President and guests? Why special treatment for the RIOC President and guests? Why can't the RIOC President and guests park at a public space or at Motorgate just like every other resident, business owner, worker or visitor?
I am preparing a story this afternoon on the subject and, as always, would like to include any statement from RIOC for accuracy and fairness purposes.
Please let me know if any comment from RIOC.
RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith responds:
RIOC remains committed to being a good neighbor and community partner through thoughtful attention to island life. As to not interfere with the flow of traffic, prevent the possibility of vehicles inadvertently parking illegally, or create unwanted disruptions to surrounding businesses, an area on Main Street has been designated to accommodate visitor, vendor, and Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) vehicles pertinent to RIOC business operations.According to comments on the Roosevelt Island Friends Facebook group page:
- The arrogance of this new RIOC leader is astounding. He can park and so can his visitors... Listen if Tish James or the Governor come, they will park wherever the want. No one else 'merits' a free parking space. This type of behavior defies the very values this community was build on. Does anyone in that office know our history? Parking spaces are just another indication of the much greater problem!
- RIOC treats us like we are a guest in our own home. This is just straight up rude.
- I am curious though, if the spaces are for RIOC employees, why wouldn't they park on the garage roof top like all other employees and business owners who work on Roosevelt Island?
- That is a shame. Blackwell House always used to be a "community" space for resident gatherings, celebrations, etc. RIOC really knows how to take the "community" feel out of a community. (And now they are taking parking spaces away from residents too).
The RIOC Board of Directors is
holding a meeting tomorrow, April 22.
If you wish, you can submit
written comments on this or any other issue that will be read during the 5:30 PM Public Session,
though there is no guarantee that any of the Directors will respond.
Here's the link to submit your written comments to the RIOC Board.
0 comments :
Post a Comment