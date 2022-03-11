What To Do This Weekend? Check Out Our Neighbors At Long Island City Culture Lab Art Gallery & Performance Space Only A Five Minute Ferry Ride Away - Current Exhibitions Include Black Perspective On The Current World, Int'l Women's Exhibition, Stand Up Comedy & More
Are you looking for something new to do this weekend close to home on Roosevelt Island?
Check out our neighbors at the Long Island City based
Culture Lab art gallery and performance space
(5-25 46th Ave), only a 5 minute ferry ride from Roosevelt Island or a 15-20
minute walk from the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
According to
Culture Lab:
Culture Lab LIC is a 501(c)(3) formed to bring accessible high quality art of all genres to our community, and to support local artists by providing rehearsal, performance, exhibition space, as well as a robust residency program. CL is dedicated to upholding, equity, diversity and inclusion across all our platforms.
Operating out of a 12,000 square foot art center, Culture Lab LIC hosts two fine art galleries, a 90 seat theatre, classroom space, and an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, made possible by the generous donation of space from Plaxall Inc.
CL is honored to host more arts programming than any other organization in New York City.
Culture Lab is more than a venue, it is the heart of Long Island City....
Current exhibitions this weekend at the Culture Lab include A Black Perspective On The Current World,
Itinerant Eyes
and an International Women's Exhibition.
Also, Saturday Night Stand Up Comedy.
More info at the Culture Lab website.
Nice One! Comedy is back at Culture Lab this Saturday, March 12th at 8pm! Entry is FREE. Check out this awesome line-up:— Culture Lab LIC (@CultureLabLIC) March 6, 2022
Whitney Clarke
Heidi Grandberry
Meka Mo
Alex Babbitt pic.twitter.com/k7Xpsqa62Y
0 comments :
Post a Comment