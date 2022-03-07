Monday, March 7, 2022

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) & ICare Medical Supply Providing Free Saliva Covid 19 PCR Testing At Roosevelt Island Manhattan Park Community Room March 7 To 13, Just Spit In The Tube - Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Test Statistics Too

The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) and ICare Medical Supply are offering free Covid 19 PCR Saliva Tests at the Roosevelt Island Manhattan Park Community Room (2 River Road) from Monday March 7 thru Sunday March 13  from 10 AM  4 PM. First Come, First Serve.

Nothing stuck up your nose, just spit in the tube.

 

According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from February 26 - March 4 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 366 people tested and 4 new Positive Cases for a rate of 1.09%.

The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from February 9 - 15 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 461 people tested and 8 new Positive Cases for a rate of 1.74%.  

Click here for December 2021/January 2022 Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 statistics when positivity rate was as high as 30%

