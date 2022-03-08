Roosevelt Island Search Warrant Executed By NYPD Narcotics Division As Part Of Ongoing Investigation Results In Arrests Of 4 Residents, Charges Include Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substance And 2 Guns
A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported Tuesday, March 1 at 3 PM:
Major drug bust going down along the water at the Drug Dealer site under the ArchNYPD Narcotics Division Officers arrested
2 male and 2 female residents of Roosevelt Landings building complex.
There has been no response from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) to my inquiries on the incident nor any mention of it in the RIOC Public Safety daily incident report from March 1.
On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 opposite of 540 Main Street, as part of an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was executed. A suspect was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms and a quantity of controlled substance.
A 27 year old female and 39 year old male were arrested for:
- Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance and
- Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.
A 47 year old male and 47 year old female were arrested for:
- Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance
- Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 guns were recovered)
- Act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17
