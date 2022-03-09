Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Learn About Volunteer Programs With Our Roosevelt Island Neighbors At Coler Care Facility Thursday March 10 Via Zoom Hosted By Angelica Patients Assistance Program - Also, Join Coler Open Doors Reality Poets Relaunch Of Nursing Home Lives Matter Efforts Saturday March 13

Friend Of Coler volunteer Julia Ferguson reports:

TOMORROW THURSDAY 6-7 p.m. Community Engagement with Angelica Patient Assistance Program Roosevelt Islanders are invited to find out more about volunteering with for programs with our neighbors at Coler. This zoom meeting will take place next Thursday, March 10th 6-7 p.m. We will hear from Coler residents as well as meet Angelica Board members. Please RSVP directly to this Evite here:
More on Friends Of Coler here.

On March 13, the Coler Open Doors Reality Poets are hosting a Zoom Event relaunching  their Nursing Home Lives Matter efforts.

You're invited to both virtual events to help Coler residents.

