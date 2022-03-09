Learn About Volunteer Programs With Our Roosevelt Island Neighbors At Coler Care Facility Thursday March 10 Via Zoom Hosted By Angelica Patients Assistance Program - Also, Join Coler Open Doors Reality Poets Relaunch Of Nursing Home Lives Matter Efforts Saturday March 13
Friend Of Coler volunteer Julia Ferguson reports:
TOMORROW THURSDAY 6-7 p.m. Community Engagement with Angelica Patient Assistance Program Roosevelt Islanders are invited to find out more about volunteering with for programs with our neighbors at Coler. This zoom meeting will take place next Thursday, March 10th 6-7 p.m. We will hear from Coler residents as well as meet Angelica Board members. Please RSVP directly to this Evite here:More on Friends Of Coler here.
On March 13, the Coler Open Doors Reality Poets are hosting a Zoom Event relaunching their Nursing Home Lives Matter efforts.
You were with us in the snow at the rally— OPEN DOORS (@opendoorsnyc) March 5, 2022
You were with us in the dark at the vigil
You mourned the loss of our brother Roy
And so many others
Now, join us on Sunday, March 13th, at 6pm
For a virtual event to relaunch #NursingHomeLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/zeaq5MrFWg
Powerful a nursing Home Lives Matter Message Projected on wall of Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility last night at end of vigil remembering those who died and in support of those still in lockdown during Covid 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/95xPgWNhKT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 15, 2021
You're invited to both virtual events to help Coler residents.
Residents gathered outside Coler Nursing Home on Roosevelt Island for a Covid-19 vigil, commemorating 1 year since the shut down.— Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) March 14, 2021
Signs were saying "Nursing Home Lives Matter" and "Isolation Kills Too".
📹 By @ScooterCasterNY & @yyeeaahhhboiii2 (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) pic.twitter.com/PampIwias9
