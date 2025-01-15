Help Save A Life, Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association Hosting Blood Drive Saturday January 18 At RI Older Adult Center - Please Schedule Appointment To Make Your Blood Donation
"When you give that [blood] donation, you don't realize the impact that it's going to have. Anywhere between 24 and 72 hours later, that donation had saved my life." #NationalBloodDonorMonth #NBDM pic.twitter.com/B4V9RROANj— NY Blood Center (@NYBloodCenter) January 9, 2025
Click here for an appointment on Saturday January 18 to make your blood donation.
