Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association Blood Drive Donated 27 Pints Of Blood To The NY Blood Center Today, Great Job And Congrats On Your Success
Today's Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association (GLORIA) Blood Drive for the NY Blood Center was a great success.
According to GLORIA President Andrea Jackson:
I am happy to announce that we have successfully executed a Blood Drive today on Roosevelt Island. We were applauded by The New York Blood Bank for the collection of 27 pints of Blood, which tops donations made in the surrounding areas where thousands of residents are. Our small but quaint community was a success. Thank you all for your support and they are looking forwards to returning in a few months.
GLORIA is a Senior Association with intergenerational components structured to support the Older Adults with health and wellness programs and events. We uniquely build a social Support system around them in each program and include family and friends.
Here's more on the NY Blood Center
and what happens
after you make your blood donation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment