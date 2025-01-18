Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association Blood Drive Donated 27 Pints Of Blood To The NY Blood Center Today, Great Job And Congrats On Your Success

Today's Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association (GLORIA) Blood Drive for the NY Blood Center was a great success.

According to GLORIA President Andrea Jackson:

I am happy to announce that we have successfully executed a Blood Drive today on Roosevelt Island. We were applauded by The New York Blood Bank for the collection of 27 pints of Blood, which tops donations made in the surrounding areas where thousands of residents are. Our small but quaint community was a success. Thank you all for your support and they are looking forwards to returning in a few months.