IDig2Learn Bellies, Bins & Beauty Food Appreciation Series Returns Tuesday January 21 - You're Invited To Enjoy A Roosevelt Island Community Soup Time Meal Featuring Our Local Soup Lady, RSVP To Reserve Your Spot
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
Bellies, Bins and Beauty is Back! iDig2Learn is thrilled to continue our food appreciation series kicking off next week our first event of 2025. Join us for SOUP TIME featuring The Soup Lady and her delicious soups on Tuesday, January 21st.
Year after year we have hosted community gatherings featuring chefs, entrepreneurs and doctors to not only enjoy a meal together but learn about food as a healing force and how to enjoy more of our food and waste less.
On our journey we are learning from each other how to consume more of our food into Bellies, capture the food scraps for Bins and then use compost processed from those scraps to create Beauty by feeding flowers, trees and food gardens to complete the circle.
Please join us and learn about other positive efforts uplifting the neighborhood.
Bellies, Bins and Beauty is brought to you by RIOC Public Purpose Funds, NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and individual supporters like you.
Click here for more info and to register for Soup Time featuring The Soup Lady.
