You're Invited To Coler Hospital Open Doors Reality Poets Wheeling And Healing 2 Book Release Party Thursday March 20 At RIVAA Gallery - Also, Watch Video From Last Week's Roosevelt Island Open Doors Nursing Home Lives Matter Vigil

Our Roosevelt Island neighbors at the Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility, the Open Doors Reality Poets are:
... an artist collective of current and former residents of a long-term care facility on Roosevelt Island in NYC. Guided by the Reality Poets’ lived experience and vision, our work focuses on disability justice, community building and gun violence prevention...
According to Open Door Associate Director Alex Eshelman:
Good afternoon OPEN DOORS Family,
I hope you all had a great weekend. Thank you to everyone who came to our Nursing Home Lives Matter Vigil last week. Anyone who was unable to make it can view the recording here on our YouTube channel.
It’s important for us to come together and celebrate life despite all that we’ve lost, so thanks for being with us.
Another event, join us this Thursday March 20th, 6pm EST at the RIVAA Gallery on Roosevelt Island for the Wheeling and Healing 2: Holding the Mic in the Middle of the Storm book release party.
It’s been a year and a half since we started work on this project, and we are extremely proud to finally present it to you all. Get your copy of the book, see live poetry, and remember– it’s a party, so come ready to have a good time! We look forward to seeing you all, have a good evening.
RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street) adds:
OPEN DOORS’ long awaited poetry anthology is here! Wheeling and Healing 2: Holding the Mic in the Middle of the Storm includes writing from friends and allies near and far.
Hosted by renowned slam poet Steven Willis, we bring to you a night of poetry sharing featuring many of the talented poets who contributed to this anthology. Join us for a special book release party on Thursday, March 20th at 6 PM at RIVAA Gallery. All are welcome!
