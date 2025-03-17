You're Invited To Coler Hospital Open Doors Reality Poets Wheeling And Healing 2 Book Release Party Thursday March 20 At RIVAA Gallery - Also, Watch Video From Last Week's Roosevelt Island Open Doors Nursing Home Lives Matter Vigil

Our Roosevelt Island neighbors at the Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility, the Open Doors Reality Poets are:

According to Open Door Associate Director Alex Eshelman:

Good afternoon OPEN DOORS Family,

I hope you all had a great weekend. Thank you to everyone who came to our Nursing Home Lives Matter Vigil last week. Anyone who was unable to make it can view the recording here on our YouTube channel.

It’s important for us to come together and celebrate life despite all that we’ve lost, so thanks for being with us.

Another event, join us this Thursday March 20th, 6pm EST at the RIVAA Gallery on Roosevelt Island for the Wheeling and Healing 2: Holding the Mic in the Middle of the Storm book release party.

It’s been a year and a half since we started work on this project, and we are extremely proud to finally present it to you all. Get your copy of the book, see live poetry, and remember– it’s a party, so come ready to have a good time! We look forward to seeing you all, have a good evening.