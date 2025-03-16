Roosevelt Landings Main Street Facade Work, Update On Roadways Status And Discussion Of Upcoming Roosevelt Island Projects On Agenda For March 17 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee Meeting - Local Officials and Media Informed But No Prior Notice To The Public

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee (REDAC) will meet Monday March 17. Among the items on the Agenda is a discussion of the upcoming facade work for the Roosevelt Landing building complex facing Main Street and how that work will impact pedestrian and traffic.

Here's the Agenda attached to an email sent to local officials and local media on March 13, 2025.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at the RIOC’s Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. L&M Presentation: Facade and Atrium Work Along Main Street; 2. Update on Roadways’ Status; 3. Discussion of Upcoming Projects; and 4. Any Other Committee Business That May Be Brought Before the Committee.

As of Sunday March 16, there is no community notice announcement of the REDAC meeting

on RIOC"s website.