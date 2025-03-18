Researchers At Cornell Tech People Aware Computing Lab Recruiting Roosevelt Island Participants For The Calming Moments Study Using iPhone + Apple Watch For Personalized And Unobtrusive Anxiety Intervention

Yiran Zhao is a PHD Researcher at the Cornell Tech People Aware Computing Lab which:

The People Aware Computing Lab is seeking volunteers for their Calming Moments Study:

The study will be one-week long. During the week, participants will wear a heart rate monitor throughout the day. The anxiety intervention will be delivered at random times throughout the day. After the intervention and at the end of each day, participants will fill in a short questionnaire....

According to Yiran Zhao:

Do you experience anxiety? The researchers at Cornell University are looking for participants to try out a novel, personalized, and unobtrusive anxiety intervention. This intervention detects when you might experience anxiety and delivers a subtle vibration to calm you down.

We are looking for people who:

Live in the United States and are fluent in English

Between 18-65 years old

Have internet access

Use iPhone + Apple Watch

Participants will use the intervention application for a week. Participants will also wear a heart rate monitoring band that will be provided by the researcher.

Participants can be compensated up to $175.

If you have any questions, please contact the research team at yiran.zhao@info.cornell.edu.

We are recruiting now until the beginning of April. If you are interested, please use this link for more information and sign up.