Researchers At Cornell Tech People Aware Computing Lab Recruiting Roosevelt Island Participants For The Calming Moments Study Using iPhone + Apple Watch For Personalized And Unobtrusive Anxiety Intervention
Yiran Zhao is a PHD Researcher at the Cornell Tech People Aware Computing Lab which:
... develops mobile sensing systems for capturing, learning, and interpreting people's context, activities and social networks. We are building applications that improve people's well-being and quality of life.
The People Aware Computing Lab is seeking volunteers for their Calming Moments Study:
... to understand how well does the subtle vibration on the wrist can help with anxiety in-the-moment.
The study will be one-week long. During the week, participants will wear a heart rate monitor throughout the day. The anxiety intervention will be delivered at random times throughout the day. After the intervention and at the end of each day, participants will fill in a short questionnaire....
According to Yiran Zhao:
Do you experience anxiety? The researchers at Cornell University are looking for participants to try out a novel, personalized, and unobtrusive anxiety intervention. This intervention detects when you might experience anxiety and delivers a subtle vibration to calm you down.
We are looking for people who:
- Live in the United States and are fluent in English
- Between 18-65 years old
- Have internet access
- Use iPhone + Apple Watch
Participants will use the intervention application for a week. Participants will also wear a heart rate monitoring band that will be provided by the researcher.
Participants can be compensated up to $175.
If you have any questions, please contact the research team at yiran.zhao@info.cornell.edu.
We are recruiting now until the beginning of April. If you are interested, please use this link for more information and sign up.
Click here to learn more about the Cornell Tech Calming Moments Study and for the sign up form.
