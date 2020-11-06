RIOC Announces RI Racquet Club Managing Partner Bringing NYC DOE Learning Bridges Child Care Program To Roosevelt Island - What Happened To Island Kids Application For Program?
Reported last Saturday on a petition drive and virtual rally organized by Island KidsLearning Bridges child care program to Roosevelt Island including statement from NYC Council Member Ben Kallos in support of these efforts. According to Mr. Kallos:
Families and public school students at PS/IS 217 on Roosevelt Island serving 632 students rallied for a “Learning Bridges” - remote learning center - where there currently is none. Island Kids had been working since August to become a Learning Bridges site to serve 45 children, but was rejected on October 27, 2020 with a form letter that included no explanation. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and Acting RIOC President Shelton Haynes joined Council Member Ben Kallos and more than 40 families for a virtual rally with signs drawn by children calling for the city to open Learning Bridges on Roosevelt Island. An online petition for Learning Bridges started on October 30 has already exceeded 100 signatures....
... Mayor de Blasio must provide more than one hundred Roosevelt Island families with Learning Bridges on Roosevelt Island and work with the providers we’ve lined up on the Island to serve our families and children...
This evening, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) tweeted that the managing partner of Roosevelt Island Racquet Club was bringing a Learning Bridges Program to Roosevelt Island.
DOE’s Learning Bridges comes to Roosevelt Island! Approval has been given to HCK Recreation, managing partner of RI Racquet Club, to provide a Learning Lab program. Space will be used at Sportspark, RI Racquet Club & Firefighter's Field. For info, go to https://t.co/hTfiZ1MCqI pic.twitter.com/lkQm7NDlNE— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) November 6, 2020
Not known at this time if local child care organization Island Kids is involved in the new Roosevelt Island Learning Bridges program. Stay tuned for more.More on Roosevelt Island seeking a Learning Bridges program at this prior post.
