A Roosevelt Island Winter Wonderland Today On Cornell Tech Campus Snow Topped Hills - Show Off Your Roosevelt Island Snowman Building Skills To Win Nisi Kitchen Gift Certificates
What a great idea from the folks at Roosevelt Island's Nisi Kitchen - a Snowman building contest and the 3 best snowman builders win a Nisi Gift Certificate.
This could be a winner.
The Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus hills are a winter wonderland today after last night's snow.
Good job by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and building owners, for the most part, clearing the streets and sidewalks of snow although there were some areas by the Rivercross Lawn, Good Shepherd Plaza and Tennis Bubble that needed more work.
0 comments :
Post a Comment