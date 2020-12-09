Free Covid-19 Mobile Test Site Coming To Roosevelt Island This Weekend At Good Shepherd Plaza Sponsored By Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, RIOC And NYC Test & Trace Corp - Get Tested, Protect Your Heath, Family And Community
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer together with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and NYC Test & Trace Corp are bringing a free mobile Covid-19 Test Site to Good Shepherd Plaza this weekend.
According to the NYC Department of Health,
the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19
reporting data for November 30-December 6 shows of 395 people tested, 9 were
positive for a 2.28% positive rate.
The Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for November 21-27 showed of 278 people tested, 7 were positive for a 2.52% positive rate.
Come out this weekend and get tested to protect your health, family and Roosevelt Island community.
