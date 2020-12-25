Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry And Citibike - Temporary Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle Daily Until Further Notice Due To Tram Elevator Outage Says RIOC
The MTA reports there will be Roosevelt Island F train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E train service to and from Manhattan from Roosevelt Island too.
Wishing you a merry and bright holiday 🎄— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) December 24, 2020
Remember: spread cheer, not COVID. Avoid unnecessary travel if you can. pic.twitter.com/COH9WzYO9A
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Also:
Due to an elevator service outage at the Manhattan Tram Station, the RIOC Red Bus will provide special shuttle service to and from Manhattan for those with limited mobility. Schedule information is below:
ROOSEVELT ISLAND TO MANHATTAN
Departs hourly from the Tramway, making all Northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The first trip will depart at 11 AM. Last trip will be at 7 PM.
MANHATTAN TO ROOSEVELT ISLAND
Departs on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street and will make all Southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tramway. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note, that there is no shuttle bus service from 3 PM – 4 PM daily.
The Tram Shuttle will run seven days a week until further notice.
Thank you for your patience.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
A ride up the #eastriver on @NYCferry this winter evening - the best way to travel during the #pandemic pic.twitter.com/pM9k9nm616— arjun (@_arjunjain) December 21, 2020
Also, Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations.
0 comments :
Post a Comment