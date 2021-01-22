Brand New Roosevelt Island NY Public Library To Open Monday January 25 At 504 Main Street With Limited Grab And Go Service
When will the new Roosevelt Island NY Public Library finally open is a question often asked by residents.
Plans for the new Roosevelt Island branch library on the first floor at 504 Main Street were first announced way back in July 2012 but construction did not start until October 2018. At that time, residents were told to expect substantial completion of the new library by December 2019. As we know, that did not happen due to a variety of delays and then the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown.
Well, better sit down when you read this - the brand new Roosevelt Island New York Public Library will open for limited Grab and Go service on Monday, January 25.
On Monday, January 25, a brand new Roosevelt Island branch will open at 504 Main Street. The new 5,200-square-foot location will open with grab-and-go service, and replace Roosevelt Island’s former one-room branch.
At this time, you will be able to access a small area of the branch to pick up, check out, and drop off material requested online or over the phone. For full details on our grab-and-go service and reopening policies, please visit our website. If you prefer, you are now also able to use your phone to reserve material at this location and use contactless self-checkout when you download the new NYPL app, available for iOS and Android devices.
The Library currently offers a wide range of free, virtual programs and services to all New Yorkers. When conditions allow us to expand services, the new library will offer significantly more space for additional classes, storytimes, and computers, plus designated areas for children, teens, and adults, a community room, an outdoor seating area with an exterior book drop, and more. Learn more about our Roosevelt Island location.
The completion of this exciting project ensures that the Roosevelt Island Library will continue to serve New Yorkers now and in the future. The Library is thankful to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Speaker Corey Johnson, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, City Council Member Ben Kallos, NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, NYS Senator Jose Serrano, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Former Speaker Gifford Miller, Former Council Member Jessica Lappin and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. for their support of this project.
The Roosevelt Island Time Machine takes us back to the 2012 announcemt of funding for the new library by former Roosevelt Island NYC Coucnil Member Jessical Lappin and NYPL officials.
