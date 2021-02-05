Friday, February 5, 2021

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend, No Manhattan Bound F Train, But There Is Tram, Ferry & Electric Citibike - You Could Stand Up Paddle Across East River Too

According to the MTA there is no Roosevelt Island Manhattan bound F train service this weekend;

No Brooklyn-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St 

F Trains run via the E in both directions between Roosevelt Av and Canal St and via the A to/from Jay St-MetroTech 

Jamaica-bound E replaces the F at 57 St, Lexington Av/63 St, Roosevelt Island and 21 St-Queensbridge....

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases. 

We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. 

And Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 2:45:00 PM

