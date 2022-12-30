Sponsored Post - Please Consider End Of Year Donation In Support Of Roosevelt Island Organizations Doing Good Work For Our Community - Wildlife Freedom Foundation, Main Street Theatre, RIVAA Gallery, iDig2Learn, 4 Freedoms Park And RI Historical Society
If you're interested in making an End Of Year Donation, please consider supporting local Roosevelt Island organizations doing good work for our community including:
The Wildlife Freedom FoundationMain Street Theatre & Dance AllianceRIVAA Gallery
FDR Four Freedoms Park
and the Roosevelt Island Historical Society.
Best Wishes For A Happy New Year From Roosevelt Island's:
0 comments :
Post a Comment