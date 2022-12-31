Saturday, December 31, 2022

Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2023 - Cheers, We're Having A Party, Everybody's Swinging, Dancing To The Music On The Radio

Best Wishes to all for a Happy And Healthy New Year in 2023.

Whether you're staying at home for a quiet New Year's Eve or out partying, there's no better way to celebrate the end of the past year than with a traditional last song from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band .
We're havin' a party
Everybody's swinging
Dancing to the music
On the radio
So listen, Mr. DJ
Keep those records playing
'Cause I'm having such a good time
Dancing with my baby

Cheers

and Best Wishes for the 2023 New Year.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:48:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )