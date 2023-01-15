For Those Missing NYC Snow This Winter, A Reminder Of Fun Times Sledding On Roosevelt Island Winter Wonderland Hills

We're in the middle of January and NYC has not seen any snow yet.

WHERE IS THE SNOW? ❄️👀#NYC is approaching the longest SNOWLESS streak...just 22 days to go.



READ MORE: https://t.co/fiFupQHfuN pic.twitter.com/Stvl9wxgVp — Allan Nosoff (@AWxNYC) January 14, 2023

For those who miss the winter snow, here's a reminder of fun times the young and slightly older have sledding on the Roosevelt Island winter wonderland at the Cornell Tech campus hills.

Before the Cornell Tech campus became the go to spot for Roosevelt Island sledding, the Southtown Riverwalk Hill, now occupied by 460 Main, was a favorite spot for Roosevelt Island sledding.

According to the latest weather reports,

it it does not look like snow is coming to NYC anytime this month.