Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Celebration Of Life In Memory Of Beloved Colleague Yolonda Fay Boggan Thursday January 19 - Come Share Your Memories, Poems & Prose

Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch manager Carlos Chavez reports:

Join us on Thursday, January 19, at 6:30 PM for a special event to celebrate the life of our beloved colleague, Yolanda Fay Boggan, She was a valued member of our Library community, serving in multiple roles, for 35 years and served the Roosevelt Island community since 2011.

Share your memories, poems and prose, be a part of creating vision boards, a weaving scroll, and a special jazz performance.  

No registration required. Open to all ages.

