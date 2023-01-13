Friday, January 13, 2023

Sponsored Post - Free Kids Days Tennis Class For Ages 4 To 10 At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club January 17, 19 & 21 - Sign Up Today To Save Your Spot

Advantage Quick Start Tennis, Free Kids Days Tennis Class For Ages 4 to 10 

At the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (281 Main Street).  

SIGN UP TODAY TO SAVE YOUR SPOT.

Advantage QuickStart – tennis customized for your child’s age and ability

Now kids can learn tennis more easily, rally faster, and develop a love of the game earlier. All with our expanded QuickStart program. We’ve added more classes and more chances to practice outside of class. Kids can get practice with Play More – allows your child extra time to play and improve. All at no extra cost to you. 

Here’s what kids love about Advantage QuickStart programs:

  • Real tennis sized for kids
  • Engaging games & drills keep everyone active & learning
  • Age-and level-appropriate competition
  • Tennis is fun from day one!

Here’s what parents like about Advantage QuickStart programs:

  • Expert instruction and a structured program
  • Thorough grounding in tennis fundamentals
  • Many convenient locations
  • Custom teaching method that is safer, smarter, and more fun
  • 5% sibling discount
  • See for yourself in this short video!


Click Here For More Info or Call 212.935.0250.

