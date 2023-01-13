Sponsored Post - Free Kids Days Tennis Class For Ages 4 To 10 At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club January 17, 19 & 21 - Sign Up Today To Save Your Spot
Advantage Quick Start Tennis, Free Kids Days Tennis Class For Ages 4 to 10Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (281 Main Street).
SIGN UP TODAY TO SAVE YOUR SPOT.Advantage QuickStart – tennis customized for your child’s age and ability
Now kids can learn tennis more easily, rally faster, and develop a love of the game earlier. All with our expanded QuickStart program. We’ve added more classes and more chances to practice outside of class. Kids can get practice with Play More – allows your child extra time to play and improve. All at no extra cost to you.
Here’s what kids love about Advantage QuickStart programs:
- Real tennis sized for kids
- Engaging games & drills keep everyone active & learning
- Age-and level-appropriate competition
- Tennis is fun from day one!
Here’s what parents like about Advantage QuickStart programs:
- Expert instruction and a structured program
- Thorough grounding in tennis fundamentals
- Many convenient locations
- Custom teaching method that is safer, smarter, and more fun
- 5% sibling discount
- See for yourself in this short video!
Click Here For More Info or Call 212.935.0250.
