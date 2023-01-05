Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Returns Saturday January 7 At Motorgate Plaza Under The Helix - Offering Delicious Tasting And Healthy Fruits And Vegetables Plus 11 Varieties Of Local Grown Apples, Apple Cider And Fresh Pressed Natural Grape Juice

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is open early morning to mid afternoon in good weather and bad offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables and much more.

Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd adds:

We are pleased to offer Roosevelt Islanders 11 varieties of of local grown apples, local apple cider and local fresh pressed natural grape juice this Saturday plus all of the healthy fruits and vegetables you expect.

Eat Fresh, Eat Local and Eat Healthy at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.