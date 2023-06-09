June 10 Roosevelt Island Day Rescheduled To Saturday June 17 Due To Air Quality Issues From Canadian Wildfires Smoke Over NYC Says RIOC

Due to the on-going air quality issue that is affecting our region, we have decided to move Roosevelt Island Day back one week from this Saturday, June 10th to Saturday, June 17th.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Though we are disappointed in having to move the event back, it is our responsibility to always prioritize the health and well being of the Roosevelt Island community.

We hope you will still be able to join us for all the fun on June 17th!

And for now, we are encouraging everyone to please limit outdoor activities.

If you must go outside, wear an N95 mask if possible.

Thank you and stay safe!

-Team RIOC