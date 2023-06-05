MTA Revised Plan For Upcoming 63rd Street Line Rehab Project - Beginning In August, Roosevelt Island F Train Service Will Be Replaced By Weekday And Weekend Subway Shuttle Service Between 63rd/Lex, Roosevelt Island and Queensbridge/21 Street

Roosevelt Island residents have been worried about a possible F Train subway service disruption transportation nightmare with the upcoming MTA 63rd Street Line Direct Fixation Track Rehabilitation Project scheduled to begin soon. As reported last March 24:

Roosevelt Island Escapes Transportation Nightmare, For Now - MTA Announces Proposed F Train Subway Service Disruptions For 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Pushed Back To At Least July And Maybe Longer

July is approaching soon, but it appears that a revised MTA plan may avoid many of the problems caused by the F Train not running to Roosevelt Island in one direction or the other during work on the 63rd Street Track Rehab Project.



According to the revised MTA plan, the project will begin in August 2023. The plan is for no Roosevelt Island F Train service in either direction during the project.

Instead, the Roosevelt Island F Train will be replaced by a Shuttle Train service operating between 21st Street/Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island and 63rd/Lexington on weekdays and weekends running every 20 minutes. The Shuttle service is suspended during late night when Shuttle busses run between Roosevelt Island, 21st Street/Queensbridge and Queens Plaza subway station. It's not known at this time how long the project will take or what are Late Night hours.



The MTA will be presenting this revised plan to the Manhattan Community Board 8 Transportation and Roosevelt Island committees on Wednesday June 7 conducted via Zoom.



Click here to access the Zoom log in for the meeting.

Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler adds:

The MTA deserves a lot of credit. They saw that the original plan was too confusing and onerous for people. They took this on board and came back with a significantly cleaner plan that will be more straightforward to live with.

Here's the revised MTA plan presentation for the 63rd Street Line Direct Fixation Track Rehabilitation Project.