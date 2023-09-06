September Is National Preparedness Month - You're Invited To Weekly Thursday Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness Zoom Presentations For The Whole Family Starting September 7

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:

September 14 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO RESPOND. These actions are stress-heavy and with Woulda-Coulda-Shoulda regrets. This presentation simplifies the decision-making for virtually all hazards for NYC metro area.

September 21 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO RECOVER. Most people are unprepared for the Recovery phase after a disaster. This presentation helps with the Recovery journey post-disaster.



September 28 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO MITIGATE. During "Blue Sky" days, what kinds of preventative actions can you take"? This presentation covers tips to make it better so the next disaster, hopefully, has less of an impact.



The Zoom info is the SAME FOR EACH WEEK.



Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC202 3

Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521

Passcode: 591680

Dial in: +1 929 205 6099