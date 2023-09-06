September Is National Preparedness Month - You're Invited To Weekly Thursday Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness Zoom Presentations For The Whole Family Starting September 7
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:
September is National Preparedness Month, so the RIRA Community Emergency Committee (CEC) is holding WEEKLY presentations. This year's theme is "seniors", but it turns out the needs of older adults have much in common with people with disabilities, access, and functional needs (DAFN), parents, youth, and others. I will be presenting, feel free to ask your questions, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome. The four themes this month are:
September 7 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO PREPARE. Many people know how to prepare, but don't follow through. This presentation will help you get better and more prepared.
September 14 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO RESPOND. These actions are stress-heavy and with Woulda-Coulda-Shoulda regrets. This presentation simplifies the decision-making for virtually all hazards for NYC metro area.
September 21 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO RECOVER. Most people are unprepared for the Recovery phase after a disaster. This presentation helps with the Recovery journey post-disaster.
September 28 @ 8-9 PM: PREPARING TO MITIGATE. During "Blue Sky" days, what kinds of preventative actions can you take"? This presentation covers tips to make it better so the next disaster, hopefully, has less of an impact.
The Zoom info is the SAME FOR EACH WEEK.
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC202
3
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521
Passcode: 591680
Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
