Scenes From Today's Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival At The Rivercross Lawn - Meet Some Of The Local Muralists Transforming Blank Canvasses To Beautiful Paintings
RIVAA Gallery and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC), this year's mural theme was:
- (1) Mythology and
- (2) Riverside Rhythms, A Day of Art Meditation and Nature
Solo artists and those working in teams began painting their murals on blank
canvasses this morning.
A few hours later, I spoke with several of the Fall For Arts muralists about their work.
Roosevelt Island residents Thom Heyer,
and Zhuzhu Li.
Take a look at the 2023 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts murals at the Rivercross Lawn.
The murals will be on display at the Rivercross Lawn thru November and then exhibited at Motorgate Atrium Art Gallery.
