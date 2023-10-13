UPDATE To October 14 Roosevelt Island City Of Forest Day - Compost Tree Care Outdoors 11 AM At Lighthouse Park, Art And Dance Activities Move Indoors To Good Shepherd Church Starting At 12:30 PM Due To Rain Forecast

Well the trees love the rain, so that is good.

WEATHER UPDATES: Due to rain predicted mid day for SAT OCT 14th, City of Forest Day WILL continue Saturday with 11 AM Tree Care at Lighthouse Park. However, the Art and Dance activities will MOVE INDOORS to Good Shepherd Church Community Center, 543 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044. This event is free.

11 AM - Compost activity for tree care with Big Reuse will continue outdoors at 11am at Lighthouse Park, 910 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044.

12:30 PM - Create hats with Artist George Krassas & Coler friends using reclaimed paint (Good Shepherd, downstairs)

2 - 2:45 PM - Enjoy a mesmerizing dance performance of "Plastic Harvest" and "Arbor" by Jody Sperling's Time Lapse Dance ensemble with six dancers (Good Shepherd, upstairs).

Saturday's scheduled Plogging Activity is cancelled.

You can join the Plogging Club activity at their weekly meetup every Sunday 2-4 PM at the Good Shepherd Plaza's bell.

Stay tuned and follow IG:@idig2learn for upcoming events like the 11/4 Great Pumpkin Event and 11/11 Stop N' Swap in November.