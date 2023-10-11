Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Roosevelt Island Tram Line Stretching Almost To 3rd Ave During Rush Hour Tonight As F Shuttle Train Out Of Service For Couple Of Hours Due To Signal Problems - Are Transportation Problems Chasing Residents Off The Island?

At about 5:50 PM this evening a Roosevelt Island resident Tipster reported:

i waited 60 min on F Shuttle at 63rd to get to Island. Never came. had to take Tram that had a long line. 

According to the MTA:

 Here's the Roosevelt Island Tram line this evening down the staircase stretching to 59th street and almost over to third avenue.

Frustrated Roosevelt Island residents reported:

  • It's time to just walk on the Track back to Roosevelt Island.
  • On days like this, why can't RIOC send one Red Bus to 59th Street to get people home?
  • The Tram used to be such a nice bonus of living on the Island. Now I avoid it like the plague if I can help it ... If anyone here is an influencer, please tell tourists not to take it so that residents can actually live their lives, get to and from work/school.

Comments on the Roosevelt Islander Instagram Page include:
  • I’m trying to get on line for the tram and it goes more than halfway to 3rd ave, it’s insane
  • I hope they realize this nonsense is chasing the people that actually pay rent off the island….
  • 2-hour commute home for RI residents. Consistently more expensive and consistently longer. Resident-only lines or hours would be a minimum courtesy and still insufficient for what we pay in fares and taxes.
  • And no one makes the people on the tram take their backpacks off which takes up even more space
  • I took on Uber across from the tram $25 . I rather that then to wait on the line

F subway service resumed with delays at about 6:40 PM. At 7:15 PM Tram line was about a 10 minute wait.

