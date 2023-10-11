Roosevelt Island Tram Line Stretching Almost To 3rd Ave During Rush Hour Tonight As F Shuttle Train Out Of Service For Couple Of Hours Due To Signal Problems - Are Transportation Problems Chasing Residents Off The Island?

At about 5:50 PM this evening a Roosevelt Island resident Tipster reported:

i waited 60 min on F Shuttle at 63rd to get to Island. Never came. had to take Tram that had a long line.

According to the MTA:

Take the Roosevelt Island Tram (free transfer with OMNY and MetroCard) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 11, 2023

Here's the Roosevelt Island Tram line this evening down the staircase stretching to 59th street and almost over to third avenue.



Frustrated Roosevelt Island residents reported:

It's time to just walk on the Track back to Roosevelt Island.

On days like this, why can't RIOC send one Red Bus to 59th Street to get people home?

The Tram used to be such a nice bonus of living on the Island. Now I avoid it like the plague if I can help it ... If anyone here is an influencer, please tell tourists not to take it so that residents can actually live their lives, get to and from work/school.

I’m trying to get on line for the tram and it goes more than halfway to 3rd ave, it’s insane

I hope they realize this nonsense is chasing the people that actually pay rent off the island….

2-hour commute home for RI residents. Consistently more expensive and consistently longer. Resident-only lines or hours would be a minimum courtesy and still insufficient for what we pay in fares and taxes.

And no one makes the people on the tram take their backpacks off which takes up even more space

I took on Uber across from the tram $25 . I rather that then to wait on the line

F subway service resumed with delays at about 6:40 PM. At 7:15 PM Tram line was about a 10 minute wait.