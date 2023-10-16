Scenes From Saturday's Roosevelt Island City Of Forest Day - Local Volunteers Lay Full Dump Truck Of Compost Around 100 New Baby Trees At Lighthouse Park In The Rain - Time Lapse Dance Ensemble Perform At Good Shepherd And Young Painters Create One Of A Kind Colorful Hats

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports on the Roosevelt Island City Of Forest Day activities held on a rainy Saturday October 14. According to Ms Delfico:



The 2nd Annual City of Forest Day on Roosevelt Island brought the art and dance elements indoors

Images From Ghila Krajzman GKNY Photo



while others braved the elements



Lighthouse Park Images From Jenna Longo



You can also join connected activities at the Roosevelt Island Plogging Club weekly meetup Sundays at the Good Shepherd bell from 2-4pm, after all a clean island is good for all living things. Join teen-led founders of the RI Plogging Club who welcome all ages to share in the joy of a fresh air activity. Each Sunday they gather to capture recyclables and other litter, keeping neighbors and surrounding land and water healthy.

RIVAA Gallery featured artist George Krassas and friend Bernard, supported by Coler Hospital, led a colorful hat-creating workshop using reclaimed paints. The word got out via Roosevelt Island Parents' Network and Girl Scouts and even the Red Bus.

Young painters kept joining the activity loving every minute of it, as did parents and Judy Berdy too!

Look out for one-of-a-kind caps Island-wide.



Jody Sperling’s Time Lapse Dance ensemble awed a full audience at Good Shepherd Church. Opening with “Plastic Harvest” six dancers engulfed in plastic bags rustled by, tumbling and blowing about. Close your eyes and you heard wind and ocean which had us thinking about the origin of plastic in it’s natural fossil-based state deep within the earth.

The 45-minute performance concluded with a larger than life “Arbor” piece. 8 foot tall flowing silks hand-painted with tree roots stretched high above us. Three dancers revealed three others growing upward underneath their tree silks. Sometimes undulating slowly growing in tree time, other times moving in quick coordinated synchronicity whipping in the wind. Jody Sperling’s work had us in wonder, giving us renewed commitment to honor and protect trees.

Jody’s first visit to Roosevelt Island was 30 years ago when Meredith Monk performed at Lighthouse Park and the audience followed down to the Small Pox Hospital uplift ruins! Please visit Jody Sperling’s Time Lapse Dance website for upcoming performances, several are free.

Click here from more info and to RSVP.

iDig2Learn wishes to thank volunteers Isla, David, Lucas, Derek, America, Bronwyn and Zehra. Special thanks to Dr. Ali Schwayri for teaching us about the trees here. And a huge thank you to the Longo family, Valerie Cashour Gallagher for communication, Julia Ferguson of RIGC, and dancer Chris Bisram who introduced Sperling’s work to us and was our performer at the inaugural City of Forest day in 2022 and City of Water Day this past summer.

This event would not be possible without support from NYPL, Roosevelt Island Library branch, RIOC communication and grounds team and PSD. Photos by local photographer Ghila Krajzman and food by Mediterranean Eatery.









As organizers of this event, Forest for All NYC is working hard to expand the city’s tree canopy to 30% by 2035.