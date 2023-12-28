NYC Community/Ethnic Journalists 2023 End Of Year Q&A With NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Migrant Crisis, Budget Cuts, Accomplishments, Disappointments & More - "I'm Like Broccoli, You Don't Like Me Now, But You'll Love Me Later When You Have A Healthy Body" Says Mayor Adams

Last Friday, December 22, NYC Mayor Eric Adams met with NYC Ethnic/Community Media journalists to discuss the state of NYC at the end of his second year as Mayor. The discussion began with showing this video.



Every big win we had this year isn't just FOR you, it's BECAUSE of you.



Jobs are up, crime is down, and every day we're delivering for working people.



The best is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/D9fNoqhywJ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 24, 2023

Mayor Adams then took questions from the NYC Ethnic/Community journalists about a variety of local issues including:

migrant asylum seekers crisis,

crime,

budget cuts,

affordable housing/rent freeze

renewal of Mayoral control over NYC school system education,

relationship with President Biden,

illegal cannabis stores

NYC Council's revocation of Mayor's emergency powers,

criminal justice/solitary confinement,

license and registration of e-bikes,

relationship with NYC Unions

and relationship with the media

According to Mayor Adams:

I'm more angry than any New Yorker because my legacy is being trampled on. I turned around the City in two years. Everybody told me it was going to take me five years. In two years I turned around the city and now that entire Legacy is trampled on because of a national crisis that has been dropped in our city... ... All the plans we had around schools and the plans we had around housing, the plans we had around cleaning our streets, all those plans are now up and on because of what they doing to us...

Mayor Adams added

... I hate that we're here. It hurts a lot that we're here. The reality is leadership is about making tough choices and I got to make these tough choices. I wouldn't be the leader of this moment if I was not willing to do that. I guarantee you when people look back over this Administration, they're going to say this was one hell of a mayor. This mayor loved this city. This Mayor navigated us through the turbulent times. I'm like broccoli man, you don't like me now, but you'll love me later when you have a healthy body...

I asked Mayor Adams:

I'd like to follow up on something you were talking about regarding the media. Why do you think your message is being distorted by some in the media? Do you have specific reasons why you think you're being treated differently than other Mayors before you?... ... you mentioned in the context of Mayoral control being an African-American. Do you think that has anything to do with your coverage?

The Mayor answered:

Here's the full NYC Ethnic & Community journalists Q&A with Mayor Adams.

