Roosevelt Island AVAC Underground Garbage Removal System Out Of Service Due To Electrical Issues - Watch Video Of Fascinating AVAC Tour, Learn About Crazy Items Thrown Down Chutes, How AVAC Gets Fixed And Lightning Strike That Shut It Down Too

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported this evening:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: The AVAC system remains offline due to ongoing maintenance issues. We are continuing to work with DSNY officials to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Building management was notified of the issue earlier in the day and we will keep the AVAC plant gates open for garbage delivery until the system is back online. We will be sure to keep the community updated on the situation and when we can expect service to be restored. -Team RIOC

A Rivercross Tipster shares this message received from the building's management:

Good evening, I am sorry to inform you that our Trash Chute Doors will remain locked until further notice. As per AVAC's engineering department, some complicated electrical issues have occurred at the central plant. There is a strong possibility that the entire AVAC system will be out of service until the end of next week. As you may have already noticed, gray refuse cans have been placed in every AVAC room for your household refuse disposal. Please tie in your household refuse in trash bags to avoid stench and vermin. The building Staff will be collect the refuse from the AVAC rooms several times a day. The recycling procedure will remain the same. Future updates to follow...

As previously reported:

... The 2022 Open House New York featured a tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage collection system yesterday afternoon.

It was a fascinating tour led by TJ who works for NYC Sanitation Department at the Roosevelt Island AVAC facility...

TJ explains how the Roosevelt Island AVAC tubes get jammed, then fixed and confirmed that the AVAC was at one time shut down because of a lightening strike.

Here's video of the Roosevelt Island AVAC tour.

