Recycle Your Old Christmas Tree At The Annual Roosevelt Island Mulchfest December 28 To January 15 - RIOC Grounds/Horticulture Team Will Chip Christmas Trees And Turn Them Into Mulch To Nourish Local Trees And Plants

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is excited to offer Tree-Cycling once again to the community during our annual “Mulchfest” event from Thursday, December 28th through Monday, January 15th, 2024.

The Grounds and Horticulture team will chip all holidays trees provided and turn them into mulch to be used to nourish the islands trees and plants.

There are 2 ways to participate:

Residents whose buildings are participating in the program can drop their trees at the building’s designated drop point for daily pick-up by the RIOC team;

Or

Residents can bring their trees directly to our designated tree-drop location under the Helix.

List of participating buildings:

425 Main Street

480 Main Street

551-555-575 Main Street

595-625 Main Street

Please note that residents should remove all stands, tinsel, lights, ornaments, and bags before disposing of trees.

Thank you!

-Team RIOC