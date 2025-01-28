Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Celebrates Black History Month With Exhibition Highlighting Contributions Made By Unlauded Black Inventors And Their Silent Impact On Our Way Of Living - You're Invited To February 8 Opening Reception
Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery invites you to celebrate Black History Month with their upcoming exhibition highlighting the contributions of unlauded Black inventors.RIVAA Gallery
The Lives That Made The Life We LiveLearn about a museum showcasing black inventors being planned in New Jersey.
February 7 - March 2, 2025
Celebrating Black History Month @ RIVAA Gallery
Opening reception: February 8th, 2025
6:00 - 9:00 PM
Curators: Amazia Thompson | Angie St. Louis | Bleu Pablo | Dhierry Clermont |
Saundra Lamb
The Lives That Made The Life We Live is an exhibition highlighting unlauded Black inventors and their silent impact on our way of living. Through this exhibition, artists explore the effects of Black inventions on the physical world and human psyche in mediums ranging from paint and textiles to photography and film. Serving as a tribute to these forgotten legacies, it calls for recognition and respect for Black creators who touch every part of our lives, often missed and taken for granted, spanning culture, technology, medicine, and everything in between and beyond.
Join us at RIVAA Gallery on February 8th, for art, music and performances at the opening ceremony of this exhibition honoring Black History Month.
