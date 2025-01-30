Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 8 Lease Amendment, Eleanor's Pier Repairs And Roadways Project Update On Agenda For Feb 3 RIOC Real Estate Committee Meeting - Assembly Member Seawright Discusses Tram Boarding Priority At Feb 3 CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at the RIOC’s Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044.The Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee is meeting virtually later that day.
AGENDA:
1. Discussion of Eleanor’s Pier next steps
2. Update on Roadways status
3. Discussion of the Southtown Building 8 lease amendment
4. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee.
