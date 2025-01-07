Roosevelt Island Tram Boarding Priority, Platform Operations, New Red Bus In Service And RI Business Alliance Among Topics Discussed At Last Night Community Board 8 Committee Meeting - Watch The Very Interesting Video Of What Happened
The Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island (RI) and Transportation Committees held a very informative joint meeting via Zoom last evening hosted by RI Committee Chair Paul Krikler. Here's a brief summary.
The meeting began with Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels reporting:
- One of the 2 new Red Buses will be in service later this week and the second bus in service not long afterwards,
- Due to the long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram, Public Safety Officers will be stationed at the Roosevelt Island station during the morning rush hours and at the Manhattan Station during the evening rush hour.
- RIOC is going to work to reduce the number of people standing on the Tram Platform,
- Priority Seating Signage for older adults and disabled people will be placed on the windows above the seats in both Tram Cabin
- RIOC is testing faster speeds for the Tram schedule. Approval by Department of Labor is necessary before any changes to the Tram speed can be made.
A report on upcoming events at the Roosevelt Island Library Branch Manager Brandon Korosh.
Skip Hartman of The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRIBA) spoke about the mission of the group including:
- Working on an extension of the Master Lease between NY State and NY City
- Developing and funding a new visitors app
- Holding an awards dinner honoring community members and
- Raising and donating funds to local Roosevelt Island groups
And a robust discussion about a resolution to approve resident and workers boarding priority on the Roosevelt Island Tram. The resolution passed by a vote of 4 to 1 and will be voted on by the full Community Board 8 at the January 15 meeting.
Here's is video last night's
very interesting meeting.
