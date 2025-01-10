First Friday Of NYC Congestion Relief Zone Pricing Traffic Seen From Roosevelt Island Tram And 60th Street At 1st And Second Avenues This Afternoon - Compare Before And After Congestion Pricing Data Too
On my way to and from Trader Joe's this afternoon between 3:30 and 4 PM, the first Friday of NYC Congestion Relief Zone Pricing traffic in the area of Second, First and York Avenues at 60th street seemed alot less than usual.
Here's the aerial view of traffic from the Roosevelt Island Tram
and street level.
More on the first week of NYC Congestion Pricing
from Fox 5 New York,
Channel 7 Eyewitness News
and Pix 11 News.
Check out the Congestion Pricing Tracker
to compare traffic data before and after Congestion Pricing began on January 5, 2025.
0 comments :
Post a Comment