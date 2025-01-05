Resolution Supporting Priority Roosevelt Island Tram Boarding For Residents/Workers And Roosevelt Island Business Alliance Update On Agenda For Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Meeting January 6 - Get Your Stickers Supporting Tram Priority Boarding

According to CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler:

Please join us for the next CB8RI meeting this coming Monday (1/6) at 630pm on Zoom. In addition to our usual updates (RIOC, Library and Community) we will be joined by Skip Hartman to tell us about The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRBA).

We will also be discussing a resolution regarding priority boarding of the tram (see link to resolution). Resolutions are discussed at Committee first and then taken to the Full Board (Jan 15)

Come and voice your support.