Resolution Supporting Priority Roosevelt Island Tram Boarding For Residents/Workers And Roosevelt Island Business Alliance Update On Agenda For Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Meeting January 6 - Get Your Stickers Supporting Tram Priority Boarding
You're invited to attend the the Monday January 6 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting via Zoom starting at 6:30 PM.
Here's the full Agenda for tomorrow's CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting.
Please join us for the next CB8RI meeting this coming Monday (1/6) at 630pm on Zoom. In addition to our usual updates (RIOC, Library and Community) we will be joined by Skip Hartman to tell us about The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRBA).
We will also be discussing a resolution regarding priority boarding of the tram (see link to resolution). Resolutions are discussed at Committee first and then taken to the Full Board (Jan 15)
Come and voice your support.
Here is the proposed resolution.
2411 people have signed the Trampled By Tourists, Priority Boarding for Residents and Workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram petition.
Stick them around the Tram Station to raise awareness and remind tourists to prioritize locals.
The Stickers are available at Island Discount store (563 Main Street) until tomorrow evening.
Here's a July 2023 interview with three of the founding Directors of the The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance, Skip Hartman of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, David Kramer of the Hudson Companies and Frank (Turtle) Raffaele of The Sanctuary.
Current members of TRIBA are:Skip Hartman if you're interested in more info about TRIBA.
