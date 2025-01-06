A Funny Roosevelt Island Christmas Moment - Resident Spots The Red Bus Driving By On Pennsylvania Highway, What's Going On?
Roosevelt Island resident Amanda Talmadge Sadlier reported on Christmas Day:
Happy Holidays.
Funny Christmas moment: Just saw a Roosevelt Island Red Bus 50 miles East of the Ohio border heading East on I-80.
Any ideas!?! Lol. Our whole car saw it!
I replied:
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family too. It may be one of the new Red Buses on order that is scheduled to be delivered in January. Maybe out for a test ride? Did you get a photo by any chance?
Ms Sadlier answered:
Lol. That's what we were wondering. No photo because we were driving the other way...I wonder where they are ordered from??? Because it was so far away and surprised that a test run would be happening on Christmas morning, especially in this part of the country that would almost all be celebrating!
Anyway, thought it was funny and worth sharing!
We can drive it back if they'd like to get it there a few days early!
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels about the Red Bus spotted on a highway in Ohio.
According to Mr Daniels:
Man, you got eyes everywhere. What they saw were the new buses on the way to the Island from Minnesota, where they were manufactured. Christmas came early and we actually took delivery of them over the Holiday.
We still need to do some work before they hit the road but they are now on the Island.
They still need to be inspected, registered and test driven. I believe we still need to add the GPS tracking.
Here's one of the two new Roosevelt Island Red Buses
RIOC Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen provided an update on Red Bus operations during the December 11 RIOC Operations Advisory Committee meeting.
Here's video of Ms Cunneen's presentation.
