Good News, Roosevelt Island Tram Enhanced Speed Trial Period A Success, Will Return to Wait Times Of 7.5 Minutes During Rush Hour And 15 Minute Off Peak Says RIOC - Locals Say Everything Is So Much Easier With The Normal Schedule

As reported February 10:

A Roosevelt Island resident asked last Thursday, February 27;

On Friday, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels:

RIOC announced today:

Following the successful two-week trial period, we are pleased to announce that the enhanced Tram speed—reducing wait times to every 7.5 minutes during rush hour and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours—will remain in effect moving forward.

Over the past two weeks, RIOC, our Tram operator Leitner-Poma, and the New York State Department of Labor closely monitored the system’s performance. The recent improvements, including the installation of swing dampeners, recalibration of cabins, and adjustments to the current communications system, have proven effective in reducing interruptions and minimizing cabin swaying. While a full replacement of the Tram’s communications system is still necessary for long-term reliability, the current enhancements support a safe return to a more efficient schedule.

Passenger comfort and safety remain our top priorities, and we will continue working with our partners to ensure the best possible Tram experience. Thank you for your patience and support as we work toward lasting solutions.

- Team RIOC