You're Invited To RIVAA Gallery's Closing Reception Of The Lives That Made The Life We Live Black History Month Exhibition Saturday March 1 - An Evening Of Artwork, Artist Talks, Music, Live Painting And Community

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street): 

Saturday, March 1, 2025, 6-9 PM at RIVAA Gallery

Back by popular demand! Join us for the closing reception of The Lives That Made The Life We Live, RIVAA’s Black History Month exhibition, showcasing the creativity and talent of local artists. Experience an evening of artwork, artist talks, music, live painting, and community as we honor the stories and legacies that shape our lives.

Donations are encouraged. 

RSVP

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Here's more on RIVAA Gallery's 

The Lives That Made The Life We Live


Black History Month exhibition.

