You're Invited To RIVAA Gallery's Closing Reception Of The Lives That Made The Life We Live Black History Month Exhibition Saturday March 1 - An Evening Of Artwork, Artist Talks, Music, Live Painting And Community
According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street):
Saturday, March 1, 2025, 6-9 PM at RIVAA Gallery
Back by popular demand! Join us for the closing reception of The Lives That Made The Life We Live, RIVAA’s Black History Month exhibition, showcasing the creativity and talent of local artists. Experience an evening of artwork, artist talks, music, live painting, and community as we honor the stories and legacies that shape our lives.
Donations are encouraged.
We look forward to celebrating with you!
Here's more on RIVAA Gallery'sThe Lives That Made The Life We Live,
Black History Month exhibition.
