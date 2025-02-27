NYC Schools 3k & Pre K Admissions Application Deadline Friday February 28 - Roosevelt Island Parents Say 100 Children On 3K Waiting List, Asking For More Seats Located On Roosevelt Island

According to the NYC Public Schools website:

In New York City, you can apply to 3-K in the calendar year that your child turns three. 3-K brings free, full-day, high-quality education to three-year-old children in New York City— learn more about the benefits of 3-K here. Every school district has 3-K programs, and we make every effort to place students based on seat availability close to their home. Friday, February 28, 2025: 3-K Application Closes...

A group of Roosevelt Island parents have recently begun organizing to increase the number of 3K seats available on Roosevelt Island. I asked the NYC Department of Education (DOE):

According to Roosevelt Island parents and the Roosevelt Island Day Nursery (RIDN), there are dozens, if not more, of Roosevelt Island parents seeking 3 K program seats for their children located on Roosevelt Island and have been put on a waiting list. I'm told approximately 100 children are on waiting list to attend a 3K program on Roosevelt Island. RIDN has been allocated one 3K class of 15 students and three classes for Pre K of 16 seats each. RIDN has requested that one of the Pre K seats be switched to a 3K seat so that there are 2 classes each of 3K and Pre K. Also, I understand that PS/IS 217 on Roosevelt Island is also allocated three Pre K classes and one 3K How does NYC DOE determine the 3k and Pre K seat allocation for Roosevelt Island? Why are there 3 classes for Pre K and 1 for 3K at both Roosevelt Island sites? Is it possible to switch one of the RIDN Pre K classes to 3 K in order to accomodate more Roosevelt Island children in the 3K program? I'm told that the NYC DOE reimbursement rate for 3k and Pre K is far below the cost for each child. How does NYC DOE determine the reimbursement rate for Pre K and 3K? Do you have any comment on adding an additional Roosevelt Island 3K class and the NYC DOE reimbursement rate for the program?

A spokesperson for the NYC DOE replied:

New York City Public Schools is committed to providing high-quality early childhood education to families citywide, including on Roosevelt Island. Seat allocations for 3-K and Pre-K programs are determined based on multiple factors, including utilization trends, demand, and funding. We continue to assess capacity needs and look forward to exploring opportunities to engage with the community on updated needs.

The spokesperson added:

... seat configuration is based on community need and existing seat placements, and we are currently reviewing plans to update seating in future school years. Our cost per child rates are developed based on various factors, including facility costs, staff salaries, materials, and other essential expenses of the provider. New York City Public Schools recognizes the significant resources required to operate an early childhood program and reimburse sites at a rate higher than the funds received from state and federal partners.

Ms Menin replied:

This administration has not prioritized early childhood education as clearly evidenced by the Mayor's Preliminary Budget which failed to include $300M to appropriately fund the early childhood education programs that families rely on. I will continue to work with my Council colleagues, on behalf of children and parents throughout our city, to increase funding for 3K, UPK, Promise NYC, and special education early childhood programs - all of which are vital to the development and education of Roosevelt Islanders.

Roosevelt Island parents Sunny & Tanya Singh explain the importance of increasing the number of Pre K seats located on Roosevelt Island. According to the Singh's:

We moved to Roosevelt Island in 2022 in hopes to settle in this beautiful lush green neighborhood and raise our future child here. While researching the best places in New York City to start a family, we strongly leaned towards Roosevelt Island with the abundance of child friendly spaces, activities, playgrounds, a large school, and daycare centers that we saw during our walks. Unbeknownst to us, 3k facilities on the island could not accommodate more than 30 children in total. There are at least one hundred local little Roosevelt Islanders that need access to the 3k program. Yet, we are being forced to commute with the most vulnerable little toddlers miles away to find appropriate schooling options elsewhere. I wish we had known about the 3k seats shortage prior to settling on the island and becoming permanent residents here. Most of the children in each age group know each other and it would be great to let our children play together and stay in the safe environment in their own neighborhood instead of dragging them to separate inaccessible 3k facilities off of the island.

The organizers of a petition seeking an additional 15 seat 3K class for Roosevelt Island this upcoming school year and a long term goal of more 3K and Pre K seats for Roosevelt Island report:

WHAT WE WANT: Add another 3K class of 15 students to the Roosevelt Island Day Nursery campus Reevaluate the placement process to prioritize accessibility and convenience for families, taking into account proximity to home. Long-term goal: Expand our efforts to add more UPK/pre-K spots. WHY: The families of Roosevelt Island want more opportunities for their children to attend school on the island to foster community and create accessible learning environments to ease the burden on working families. Demand for 3K seats on Roosevelt Island far exceeds the supply at a higher rate than in other districts, forcing Roosevelt Island families to commute outside the district for 3K at a higher rate than in other districts. Given the dynamic state of NYC’s transit and infrastructure development, Roosevelt Island residents are routinely subjected to last-minute transit issues that impede their ability to commute off the island. WHAT THE DATA SHOWS: In 2024, 66% of zip codes have better (higher) offer rates than ours in terms of applicants versus offers. In 2024, 90% of districts had better (higher) offer rates than ours.

The March 3, 2025 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee

will have an update by a Roosevelt Island parent with the latest info on 3K issue.