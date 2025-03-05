Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Resident Thanks Roosevelt Island Tram Staff And Public Safety Department For Assistance After Being Sideswiped And Falling To The RI Platform Station Ground Monday Morning By Rushing Commuter - Not Only Tourists Are A Danger Rushing To Get On The Tram

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy shares this message she sent to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin:

Dhru and all of RIOC and POMA,

This morning I was heading off the island for a medical visit. After leaving the red bus, I took the steps into the tram station. A second after arriving inside the station (before the turnstiles), I was "sideswiped" by a bike or carriage.

The next second I was flat out on the station floor. Within seconds the tram staff (Darren and his staff) and RIOC PSD were assisting me. I had been on my way to see my surgeon who is performing a hip replacement on my left hip this Thursday.

My point of contact with the concrete platform was my left hip. Being in severe pain and fearing a bad injury I could not be moved. The tram staff brought blankets from their cars, gave me hand warmers and anything they could to relieve lying on a cold concrete platform. PSD re-routed the passengers and kept me updated. After 47 years, I had never had an incident of being rushed by my neighbors eager to get to the tram.

In about 30 minutes EMS arrived and I was taken to NYU Langone ER. I had no fractures and after some heavy pain meds I was released in late afternoon.

I am so glad l live in such a caring community and with great assistance in time of need.

Some residents berate the tourists, though thoughtless islanders running to get on the tram (at 8:30 a.m.) are more dangerous to those not as fast and energetic.

I will be back on the tram soon with a new hip and thanks to all that work there and PSD.

