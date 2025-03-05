Resident Thanks Roosevelt Island Tram Staff And Public Safety Department For Assistance After Being Sideswiped And Falling To The RI Platform Station Ground Monday Morning By Rushing Commuter - Not Only Tourists Are A Danger Rushing To Get On The Tram

Dhru and all of RIOC and POMA,

This morning I was heading off the island for a medical visit. After leaving the red bus, I took the steps into the tram station. A second after arriving inside the station (before the turnstiles), I was "sideswiped" by a bike or carriage.

The next second I was flat out on the station floor. Within seconds the tram staff (Darren and his staff) and RIOC PSD were assisting me. I had been on my way to see my surgeon who is performing a hip replacement on my left hip this Thursday.

My point of contact with the concrete platform was my left hip. Being in severe pain and fearing a bad injury I could not be moved. The tram staff brought blankets from their cars, gave me hand warmers and anything they could to relieve lying on a cold concrete platform. PSD re-routed the passengers and kept me updated. After 47 years, I had never had an incident of being rushed by my neighbors eager to get to the tram.

In about 30 minutes EMS arrived and I was taken to NYU Langone ER. I had no fractures and after some heavy pain meds I was released in late afternoon.

I am so glad l live in such a caring community and with great assistance in time of need.

Some residents berate the tourists, though thoughtless islanders running to get on the tram (at 8:30 a.m.) are more dangerous to those not as fast and energetic.

I will be back on the tram soon with a new hip and thanks to all that work there and PSD.