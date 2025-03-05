RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Thursday March 6 - Approval Of Executive Recruiting Firm To Search For New President & General Counsel, Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer And Riverwalk Building 8 Lease Amendment To Reallocate Payments From Firefighters Field Lighting To Other Construction Projects On Agenda
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors
|Image Of December 19 RIOC Board Meeting via RIOC
will meet Thursday March 6 in the Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street) beginning at 5:30 PM.
Among the Meeting Agenda Items are:
- Authorization to Enter into the Second Amendment of the Ground Lease for Southtown Building #8 and the Sixth Amendment to the Southtown Development
- Authorization to Enter into Contract with Fusco Personnel Inc. for Executive Recruiting Services (Board Action Required)
- Appointment of Mary C. Cunneen to the Position of Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation (Board Action Required)
You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island issues during the opening Public Session before the start of the RIOC Board meeting.
RIOC Board materials with supporting info on Agenda items are here including:
Southtown Building 8 Ground lease amendment
Appointmenet of Mary Cunneen as RIOC Chief Operating Officer
and the approval of an Executive Recruitment firm to conduct a job search for the new RIOC President and General Counsel.
