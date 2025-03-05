Wednesday, March 5, 2025

RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Thursday March 6 - Approval Of Executive Recruiting Firm To Search For New President & General Counsel, Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer And Riverwalk Building 8 Lease Amendment To Reallocate Payments From Firefighters Field Lighting To Other Construction Projects On Agenda

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors

Image Of December 19 RIOC Board Meeting via RIOC
will meet Thursday March 6 in the Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street) beginning at 5:30 PM. 

Among the Meeting Agenda Items are:

You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island issues during the opening Public Session before the start of the RIOC Board meeting. Sign up here before 10 AM the day of the meeting to speak at the Public Session.

RIOC Board materials with supporting info on Agenda items are here including:
Southtown Building 8 Ground lease amendment

Appointmenet of Mary Cunneen as RIOC Chief Operating Officer

and the approval of an Executive Recruitment firm to conduct a job search for the new RIOC President and General Counsel.

