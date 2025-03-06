Thursday, March 6, 2025

Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Open Call For Artists To Participate In Upcoming Pride Month Exhibition Themed Pride & Prejudice - Express Your Interpretation Of Identity And Societal Perception With Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Digital And Mixed Media

Roosevelt Island will be celebrating Pride Month in June with RIVAA Gallery's annual LGBTQ+ artist exhibition. RIVAA Gallery is calling for artists to submit their ideas for participation in the exhibition. 

According to RIVAA Gallery:

We're thrilled to invite LGBTQ+ artists to participate in our upcoming exhibition themed "Pride & Prejudice" at RIVAA Gallery. This year's theme explores the topic of identity and societal perception, focusing on both/either side of the title's coin: the celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and the struggles against prejudice. 

It is also a nod to Jane Austen's celebrated novel. The exhibition is an open call for LGBTQ+ artists based in NYC & will feature works that reflect personal narratives, historical challenges, and visions of a more inclusive society. 

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, digital and video art, and mixed media. Feel free to express your interpretation of PRIDE & PREJUDICE (you can focus on either one or contrast both, etc.) through your art.

Submission Guidelines:

  • Up to 5 pieces per artist.
  • Please upload photos of your art and post the link in this form.
  • Explain how your artwork relates to the theme "Pride & Prejudice."
  • Artwork must be ready to hang or set on a display surface.

Submission Details:

  • Submissions are free.
  • If your artwork is accepted, there is a $25 flat fee for participation.
  • Drop-off your accepted artwork in-person with the fee at RIVAA Gallery on May 29, 2025.

Important Dates:

  • Deadline for submissions: May 15, 2025
  • Exhibition dates: June 1-12, 2024
  • Opening Reception: Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 5 - 8PM
  • Artwork pick-up: June 12, 2025

Location:

  • RIVAA Gallery
  • 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

For questions and submissions, please contact us at pride@rivaagallery.org

The submission form is here.

Here are some scenes from the RIVAA Gallery 2024 Pride Celebration exhibition

and more from the 2024 RIVAA Gallery Pride exhibition.

