Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Open Call For Artists To Participate In Upcoming Pride Month Exhibition Themed Pride & Prejudice - Express Your Interpretation Of Identity And Societal Perception With Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Digital And Mixed Media
Roosevelt Island will be celebrating Pride Month in June with RIVAA Gallery's annual LGBTQ+ artist exhibition. RIVAA Gallery is calling for artists to submit their ideas for participation in the exhibition.
According to RIVAA Gallery:
We're thrilled to invite LGBTQ+ artists to participate in our upcoming exhibition themed "Pride & Prejudice" at RIVAA Gallery. This year's theme explores the topic of identity and societal perception, focusing on both/either side of the title's coin: the celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and the struggles against prejudice.
It is also a nod to Jane Austen's celebrated novel. The exhibition is an open call for LGBTQ+ artists based in NYC & will feature works that reflect personal narratives, historical challenges, and visions of a more inclusive society.
The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, digital and video art, and mixed media. Feel free to express your interpretation of PRIDE & PREJUDICE (you can focus on either one or contrast both, etc.) through your art.
Submission Guidelines:
- Up to 5 pieces per artist.
- Please upload photos of your art and post the link in this form.
- Explain how your artwork relates to the theme "Pride & Prejudice."
- Artwork must be ready to hang or set on a display surface.
Submission Details:
- Submissions are free.
- If your artwork is accepted, there is a $25 flat fee for participation.
- Drop-off your accepted artwork in-person with the fee at RIVAA Gallery on May 29, 2025.
Important Dates:
- Deadline for submissions: May 15, 2025
- Exhibition dates: June 1-12, 2024
- Opening Reception: Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 5 - 8PM
- Artwork pick-up: June 12, 2025
Location:
- RIVAA Gallery
- 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
For questions and submissions, please contact us at pride@rivaagallery.org
Here are some scenes from the RIVAA Gallery 2024 Pride Celebration exhibition
and more from the 2024 RIVAA Gallery Pride exhibition.
