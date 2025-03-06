Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Open Call For Artists To Participate In Upcoming Pride Month Exhibition Themed Pride & Prejudice - Express Your Interpretation Of Identity And Societal Perception With Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Digital And Mixed Media

Roosevelt Island will be celebrating Pride Month in June with RIVAA Gallery's annual LGBTQ+ artist exhibition. RIVAA Gallery is calling for artists to submit their ideas for participation in the exhibition.

According to RIVAA Gallery:

We're thrilled to invite LGBTQ+ artists to participate in our upcoming exhibition themed "Pride & Prejudice" at RIVAA Gallery. This year's theme explores the topic of identity and societal perception, focusing on both/either side of the title's coin: the celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and the struggles against prejudice.

It is also a nod to Jane Austen's celebrated novel. The exhibition is an open call for LGBTQ+ artists based in NYC & will feature works that reflect personal narratives, historical challenges, and visions of a more inclusive society.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, digital and video art, and mixed media. Feel free to express your interpretation of PRIDE & PREJUDICE (you can focus on either one or contrast both, etc.) through your art.

Submission Guidelines:

Up to 5 pieces per artist.

Please upload photos of your art and post the link in this form.

Explain how your artwork relates to the theme "Pride & Prejudice."

Artwork must be ready to hang or set on a display surface.

Submission Details:

Submissions are free.

If your artwork is accepted, there is a $25 flat fee for participation.

Drop-off your accepted artwork in-person with the fee at RIVAA Gallery on May 29, 2025.

Important Dates:

Deadline for submissions: May 15, 2025

Exhibition dates: June 1-12, 2024

Opening Reception: Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 5 - 8PM

Artwork pick-up: June 12, 2025

Location:

RIVAA Gallery

527 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

For questions and submissions, please contact us at pride@rivaagallery.org