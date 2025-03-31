NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Chair Of Aging Committee, Asks The MTA Bus Company To Send Mobile Sales Vehicle To Roosevelt Island To Help With Reduced Fare Application And Other Services

Thank you very much for your leadership at the MTA.

On behalf of my constituents on Roosevelt Island, I am writing you today to request that a mobile sales vehicle return to the Island.

As you know, Roosevelt Island’s over twelve thousand residents have limited public transportation options. The Tram’s recent, well-chronicled overcrowding has only intensified these challenges.

Over twenty percent of residents are older New Yorkers and thousands are people with disabilities. Both groups are eligible for reduced fare and would benefit from the mobile sales vehicle. As Chair of the Assembly’s Aging Committee, I request the return of the Roosevelt Island mobile sales service providing access to reduced fare applications, OMNY guidance and other customer services, that would otherwise be inaccessible to older people and people with disabilities.

I remain thankful to your department for providing these vehicles to my district on the Upper East Side. I have witnessed firsthand the benefits they provide, especially during the current MetroCard-to-OMNY transition.

Thank you for your consideration. I appreciate your attention to this important matter of accessibility. If we may provide additional information, please do not hesitate to contact my Chief of Staff, Courtney Ferrissey, at 212-288-4607.

Sincerely,